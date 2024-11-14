GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 16 years.

The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry. GESS Dubai is taking place from Tuesday 12 November - Thursday 14 November, 2024 in Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3.