GESS Dubai

12 - 14 November 2024

Dubai World Trade Centre,
Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3

GESS DUBAI IS

The leading education conference & exhibition in the Middle East region.

GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 16 years. 

The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry. GESS Dubai is taking place from Tuesday 12 November - Thursday 14 November, 2024 in Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3. 

 

AUDIENCE

An event made for

Visitors

Designed for all levels of educational professionals, whether you are a head teacher, head of procurement, head of department, dean, professor, teacher, or just involved in education, there’s something for everyone

Exhibitors

If you are looking to expand your presence in the region and meet with over 8,000 educational professionals including key buyers and decision-makers, GESS Dubai is the event you cannot afford to miss. With our visitor audience coming from 94 countries, GESS Dubai is truly global in its reach, with visitors from across the globe recognising the benefits of attending.

free to attend conference

3 days of inspirational and innovative content for educators of all levels

Alongside the exhibition runs our globally renowned, free-to-attend conference featuring seminars, live case studies, workshops, and panel discussions.

Venue

The largest and most renowned exhibition venue in Dubai

Visitors

GESS Dubai Exhibition and Conference will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). It is centrally located and is widely regarded as a 1st class business to business venue, with all the facilities required for a top trade event in one exhibition hall. View on google maps.

Opening times:

  • Tuesday 12 November 10:00 - 18:00
  • Wednesday 13 November 10:00 - 18:00
  • Thursday 14 November 10:00 - 17:00
NEWS UPDATES

gess-logo

GESS Education - The education world at your fingertips

We share and broadcast the latest industry news, GESS Talks articles written by our fantastic contributors, and updated show news, to keep you in the loop and to share our knowledge, and expertise and empower others to make the web delightful. Visit our GESS Education website for the latest stories.

THE AWARDS

 

GESS Awards - Celebrating the education industry's brightest

The 11th annual GESS Awards takes place on 13 November 2024. Whether you're a teacher, supplier, or anyone in education this is your chance to celebrate excellence in the education industry.

The 17th edition of GESS Dubai returns in 2024 with an exhibition showcasing a wide range of educational products from suppliers from all corners of the world and a CPD accredited conference featuring high level speakers and innovative content.

